EU education ministers have agreed conclusions calling on member states to equip people of all ages with the skills needed to use artificial intelligence effectively, critically and responsibly.

The conclusions say education and training at all levels should be adapted to reflect technological change, with measures covering schools, universities and vocational education and training — programmes that prepare people for specific jobs, the Council of the EU announced on Thursday.

“AI is already changing our societies, our economies and our education systems,” stated James Lawless, Ireland’s Minister for Further and Higher Education, Research, Innovation and Science.

The Council said rapidly evolving AI technologies are increasingly part of everyday life and can bring benefits and challenges for education and training systems.

It also called for AI to be used in an ethical, transparent and human-centred way in education, to support learning outcomes.

Teachers, workers and EU cooperation

Member states were urged to use existing EU frameworks and guidelines when developing or updating curricula, learning programmes and assessment methods to strengthen AI-related skills and competences, the Council said.

The conclusions also encourage exchanges of best practice and collaboration between policymakers and stakeholders on how to build skills for rapid technological change.

Teachers and other educators should be supported to develop AI literacy through initial training and ongoing professional development, including peer-learning networks and “communities of practice” — groups that share knowledge around a professional field.

The Council also said workers should be prepared for an AI-driven labour market through advanced AI and digital training, lifelong learning, and upskilling and reskilling, with universities and vocational providers encouraged to update courses and develop new programmes for emerging occupations.

Member states were encouraged to support the safe, ethical and inclusive use of AI in education and training, while safeguarding human agency and preventing inequalities from widening.

The European Commission was asked to strengthen EU-level cooperation, data collection and policy exchange, including work on AI literacy frameworks beyond primary and secondary education.