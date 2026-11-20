The European Commission said it had disbursed €7.9 billion to Ukraine on Friday to help cover financing needs and keep the country’s public administration running as it continues to defend itself against Russia’s full-scale invasion.

The payment is the largest single EU disbursement made under the Ukraine Facility, the bloc’s main funding instrument to support Ukraine’s recovery, reforms and progress towards EU membership, the Commission stressed in its statement.

It is the ninth payout under the scheme, bringing total support delivered through the Ukraine Plan to €40 billion since mid-2024, including contributions from EU member states and partner countries and money channelled through a separate Ukraine Support Loan.

The €7.9 billion package includes €5.1 billion from that Ukraine Support Loan, taking the amount disbursed so far through the loan component of the Ukraine Facility to more than €5.9 billion.

The funds follow reforms carried out by Ukraine in areas including the judicial system, anti-corruption measures, rules on money laundering, financial markets, public asset management, decentralisation, energy, the agri-food market, digital policies and environmental protection.

Reform-linked funding and investment steps

Ukraine also mobilised €948 million in public investments covering education, healthcare, housing and the demining of agricultural land, with about €451 million allocated to recovery, reconstruction and modernisation needs of sub-national authorities, the Commission said.

EU member states concluded that Ukraine had met 16 reform and investment steps tied to this ninth instalment, alongside a set of outstanding steps carried over from earlier instalments and one step brought forward from a future instalment, while one reform step linked to the ninth instalment was judged partially fulfilled.

More EU support remains available in 2026, with €15.7 billion still to be disbursed, including just over €14 billion under the Ukraine Support Loan and almost €1.6 billion in budget support under the initial Ukraine Facility.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said the EU was “disbursing nearly €8 billion” and described it as “the largest payment made so far.”