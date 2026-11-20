The European Commission has approved Slovenia’s seventh and final request for €271.8 million from the EU’s post-pandemic Recovery and Resilience Facility, part of the NextGenerationEU funding programme.

Slovenia has now implemented all reforms and investments in its national recovery and resilience plan, covering more than €2 billion in support, the Commission said in a release on Friday.

It noted that it assessed Slovenia as having met four “milestones” and 56 “targets” — the agreed steps and results countries must deliver before money is paid out.

Measures covered by the final request include flood protection and landslide risk reduction projects, training for wildfire response, new nursing home capacity, upgraded radiotherapy equipment, and new or renovated educational buildings.

Slovenia upgraded more than 1,620 kilometres of low- and medium-voltage electricity distribution grid and 838 transformer stations, and deployed more than 55 MW of solar photovoltaic installations on public buildings.

Broadband access was extended to nearly 10,000 households in underserved and less populated areas.

What happens next

The Commission has sent its preliminary assessment to the EU’s Economic and Financial Committee, which has four weeks to give its opinion, it said.

A payment can take place after the committee’s opinion and the Commission’s adoption of a payment decision.

Slovenia submitted the final payment request on 29 September 2026, and its plan is financed by €1.613 billion in grants and €469 million in loans.

If the final payment is completed, total disbursements to Slovenia under the facility would reach €2.082 billion, including €231 million in pre-financing paid in September 2021 and a €24 million pre-payment under the EU’s REPowerEU energy plan paid in December 2023.