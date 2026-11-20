The European Commission has approved Greece’s final two payment requests worth €11.32 billion under the EU’s Recovery and Resilience Facility, the main funding tool within the bloc’s NextGenerationEU programme.

The eighth and ninth requests mean Greece has now implemented all reforms and investments in its national recovery and resilience plan, covering a total of €35.95 billion — the full amount of its allocation under the facility, the Commission informed on Friday.

It said Greece had met the conditions attached to the two requests, including 37 milestones and 12 targets for the eighth payment and 106 milestones and 17 targets for the ninth.

Measures linked to the eighth request include steps affecting rail, space, small businesses and healthcare.

These include a multiannual investment and maintenance programme for Hellenic Railways, the signing of a performance-based agreement between the state and the company, and the appointment of a Technical Manager.

Other measures listed for the same payment include launching a constellation of small satellites for secure connectivity and Earth observation, including wildfire and flood detection, as well as vouchers to help small and medium-sized enterprises buy digital products and services.

Energy links, housing upgrades and digitised archives

Measures attached to the ninth request include connecting the Cyclades islands to the mainland electricity grid, improving the energy efficiency of more than 69,000 homes, and digitising at least 1 billion pages from public archives with metadata and integrating them into existing systems, the Commission said.

The ninth request also includes renovating 52 hospitals and 91 health centres, alongside projects such as rolling out a Cancer Information System in hospitals and setting up a National Electronic Health Record — a digital system for storing and sharing patient information.

The Commission said it has sent its preliminary assessments to the EU’s Economic and Financial Committee, which has four weeks to give its opinion, after which payments can be made following a Commission decision.

Greece submitted its eighth payment request on 25 May 2026 and its ninth on 29 September 2026. Greece’s plan is financed by €18.2 billion in grants and €17.7 billion in loans.