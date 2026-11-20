The European Commission has partially approved Belgium’s sixth and final request for €1.38 billion in funding under the EU’s Recovery and Resilience Facility, the main spending programme within NextGenerationEU.

The request covers measures in areas including digital services, energy, mobility, research and innovation, childcare and social housing, the Commission said in a statement on Friday.

Belgium has completed 70 of the 71 “milestones and targets” linked to the payment, which are conditions countries must meet to receive money under the scheme.

Projects cited by the Commission include the construction of a new nuclear medicine facility to produce a radioisotope used in medical treatments, including cancer detection.

It also listed work to extend high-speed internet infrastructure by connecting 35 public business parks in Wallonia and 7,400 households in Belgium’s German-speaking community.

In Flanders, 57 water-management projects were completed to address drought and flood risks, including upgrades to locks, waterways, streams and wetlands.

One target still outstanding

One target — linked to logistical infrastructure for the agricultural sector — has not been fully met, the Commission said.

It has sent its preliminary assessment to the EU’s Economic and Financial Committee, which has four weeks to issue an opinion, it said.

Belgium has two months to provide observations on the unmet target before the Commission adopts its final assessment.

If the target is still judged incomplete after Belgium’s response, the Commission said it would reduce the payment by an amount linked to that target out of the €1.38 billion total.

Belgium submitted the final payment request on 25 September 2026, and EU countries were required to meet all remaining conditions by the end of August 2026 and submit final requests by the end of September 2026 ahead of the facility’s closure at the end of 2026.