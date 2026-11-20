The European Commission has given a partial green light to Bulgaria’s fifth and final request for €1.82 billion in funding under the EU’s Recovery and Resilience Facility — the main spending tool of the NextGenerationEU programme.

Bulgaria has satisfactorily completed 53 of the 59 milestones and targets linked to the payment request, which was submitted on 30 September 2026, the Commission said in a release on Friday.

The measures assessed include reforms and investments covering the energy sector, anti-corruption rules, transport, social inclusion and healthcare.

On energy, the package includes investments in energy-efficiency renovations, electricity networks, solar photovoltaic installations and battery storage, including a 16 GWh increase in storage capacity, according to the Commission.

It also noted transparency and competitiveness at Bulgarian Energy Holding had improved through the separation of coal assets.

On anti-corruption, the Commission cited the introduction of a mandatory corruption risk management system for state-owned enterprises and integrity checks for civil servants in central government roles considered to face high corruption risks.

Transport measures in the request include renewal of the railway fleet, support for cleaner public transport, and construction of new metro sections in Sofia.

Six targets still not met

The Commission said six milestones and targets were not fully completed, including work linked to renovating and/or building educational facilities and infrastructure works in industrial parks and zones.

Other outstanding items include appointing or electing five members of the Anti-corruption Commission, reducing the share of public procurement procedures with a single bidder, providing digital services for the Employment Agency, and delivering training in digital skills.

The Commission has sent its preliminary assessment to the Economic and Financial Committee, which has four weeks to give its opinion.

Bulgaria will then have two months to submit observations on the items the Commission considers incomplete before a final assessment is adopted.

If the Commission confirms that the remaining milestones have not been satisfactorily fulfilled after Bulgaria’s response, it said it would reduce the payment proportionally from the €1.82 billion requested.

The Recovery and Resilience Facility is the EU fund created to support reforms and investments across member states, financed through the NextGenerationEU recovery programme.

Member states had to implement all outstanding milestones and targets by the end of August 2026 and submit final payment requests by the end of September 2026 because the facility is set to close at the end of 2026.