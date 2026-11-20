The European Commission has approved the Netherlands’ fifth and final request for €1.7 billion from the EU’s Recovery and Resilience Facility, the main funding tool under the NextGenerationEU pandemic recovery programme.

The request follows the Netherlands’ implementation of all reforms and investments set out in its national recovery and resilience plan, totalling €5.4 billion — the full amount allocated to the country under the scheme, the Commission declared in a release on Friday.

The EU executive noted that it found the Netherlands had met 12 “milestones” and 11 “targets” linked to the payment, which it said cover workers’ rights, housing construction and nature restoration.

Measures cited by the Commission include changes to give temporary agency workers employment conditions aligned with those of staff directly employed by client companies.

It also pointed to steps to increase housing supply by enabling the Dutch state to enforce agreements on the construction or conversion of homes more effectively.

Nature restoration and grid permits

The package includes support for land managers to carry out restoration measures in and around Natura 2000 areas — a network of protected sites across the EU — to limit the negative effects of nitrogen emissions, the Commission said.

It also includes measures to speed up permits for electricity grid projects through accelerated administrative procedures.

The Commission informed that it has sent its preliminary assessment to the Economic and Financial Committee, which has four weeks to deliver an opinion.

Payment can follow once the committee issues its view and the Commission adopts a payment decision.

The Netherlands submitted its final payment request on 22 September 2026, according to the Commission, which added that the Recovery and Resilience Facility is due to close at the end of 2026.