Fuel and lubricant prices for personal transport in the EU were 29.5% higher in October 2026 than a year earlier.

The rise followed year-on-year increases of 23.8% in August and 31.4% in September 2026, Eurostat reported on Monday.

Annual price increases in October were higher than those in August and September in 19 EU countries.

Compared with October 2025, three countries recorded increases above 40%: Estonia (44.1%), Bulgaria (42.8%) and Lithuania (42.3%).

A further 11 EU countries saw increases above 30%, ranging from 36.6% in Luxembourg and Finland to 31.0% in Croatia.

The smallest annual increase was recorded in Hungary (11.3%), followed by Ireland (21.5%) and Poland (21.9%).

Diesel and petrol fall month on month

Diesel prices across the EU fell by 0.2% in October 2026 compared with September, new Eurostat figures show.

Despite the overall decline, diesel prices rose in 20 EU countries over the month, with the largest increases in Ireland (6.1%), Sweden (3.1%) and Romania (3.0%). Prices dropped in six countries, led by Poland (-9.0%), Germany (-5.1%) and Czechia (-3.6%).

Petrol prices decreased by 3.0% in October compared with September. Petrol prices rose in 16 EU countries, including Slovenia (5.3%), Sweden (4.2%) and Cyprus (3.9%), while the biggest monthly falls were in Poland (-12.0%), Spain (-6.1%) and Germany (-5.8%).

Eurostat’s figures are based on the Harmonised Index of Consumer Prices (HICP), a measure used to compare inflation across EU countries.