Senior EU and NATO military officials have met in Brussels to review their joint work plan and discuss closer military-to-military cooperation.

Lieutenant General Michiel van der Laan, Director General of the European Union Military Staff (EUMS), hosted Lieutenant General Remigijus Baltrėnas, Director General of NATO’s International Military Staff (IMS), for the 26th EUMS – IMS Directors’ General Conference on 20 November, NATO informed on Monday.

The meeting brought together both directors general and their staffs to assess progress on agreed tasks and exchange views on ongoing cooperation between the two organisations.

Van der Laan told participants: “NATO defends Europe, and the EU supports those efforts where it can."

He also told attendees that the Integrated Resolve exercise was drawing to a close and said he envisaged greater military involvement in its next iteration.

Focus on mobility and capability development

Discussions over the day centred on reviewing follow-on tasks from the previous conference and on ways to improve NATO – EU cooperation and information exchange, NATO said.

The areas singled out for further work were “Military Mobility” — moving troops and equipment more quickly across borders — and “Military Capability Development”, which refers to planning and developing military capacities.

Baltrėnas stated that the forum was a way of turning political guidance into “concrete and actionable synergy” at the military level.

He also said the current security environment “allows no room for duplication or strategic misalignment.”

The next EUMS – IMS Directors’ General Conference will be hosted by NATO’s International Military Staff and is scheduled for 21 May 2027.