Lead negotiators in the European Parliament have rejected a budget proposal from European Council President António Costa for the EU’s next seven-year spending plan, saying the overall size is too low.

The statement was issued by Parliament’s co-rapporteurs for the next multiannual financial framework (MFF) — the EU’s long-term budget — Siegfried Mureșan and Carla Tavares, alongside the Parliament’s co-rapporteurs on “own resources”, Danuše Nerudová and Sandra Gómez López, the parliamentary press service informed on Saturday.

The MFF figure in Costa’s draft negotiating position would be 0.97% of EU gross national income (GNI), excluding the borrowing costs of the EU’s Covid-19 recovery plan NextGenerationEU.

They compared this with the 1.11% of EU GNI agreed for the current long-term budget in 2020.

Mureșan said the level proposed would not fund “new priorities” such as competitiveness, defence and innovation without affecting existing areas including cohesion policy and agriculture.

He also declared that the Parliament would engage with member states to agree new “own resources” — EU-level revenue streams — and that Parliament’s consent “should not be taken for granted.”

New EU revenue options welcomed, but spending cuts opposed

The co-rapporteurs said they welcomed progress on proposals for new EU revenue sources, including a digital levy on major platforms, a contribution linked to crypto-assets, and a levy on online gambling and betting.

Nerudová stated that Costa’s plan included Parliament’s digital levy proposal and called on the European Commission to put forward a proposal on crypto-assets.

Gómez López said the revised proposal appeared to target at least €60 billion a year in revenue from new “own resources”, while arguing this could not offset what she described as unacceptable reductions to the overall size of the MFF.

She also emphasised that the Parliament maintains that repaying NextGenerationEU debt should sit outside the MFF spending ceilings.

Tavares said further cuts to cohesion policy must not undermine investment in people, regions and communities, and criticised proposed reductions in external action spending.

In background information, the European Parliament said it adopted its position on the next MFF in April, calling for a budget worth 1.27% of EU GNI, with NextGenerationEU debt repayments — a further 0.11% of GNI — covered on top of the budget rather than within it.

The long-term budget requires unanimity among EU member states in the Council and the consent of Parliament by an absolute majority of MEPs.