The European Union has said it regrets Tajikistan’s decision to formally withdraw from the Rome Statute, the treaty that established the International Criminal Court (ICC).

Tajikistan’s membership of the Rome Statute had reflected a commitment to “the rules-based international order, multilateralism, and international justice”, the EU declared in a statement issued on its behalf by its High Representative, Kaja Kallas.

The ICC was described as “the cornerstone of the international criminal justice system”, with a role in pursuing accountability for the most serious international crimes when this is not possible at national level, and in upholding the rights of victims.

The court does not “target sovereign states”, nor does it threaten their sovereignty, the EU added, urging Tajikistan to reconsider and reverse its withdrawal.

EU urges wider support for ICC amid other planned exits

The EU said it remained committed to the Rome Statute system and called on all states to fully co-operate with the ICC, as well as to protect its independence, impartiality and ability to function effectively.

It also stated that it regretted earlier decisions by the authorities of Niger, Burkina Faso, Mali, Chad, Venezuela and Nauru to initiate withdrawals from the Rome Statute “earlier this year”.

Withdrawal from the Rome Statute does not remove a state’s obligations linked to the period when it was a party — including co-operation with ICC investigations and proceedings that began before the withdrawal takes effect — under Article 127 of the treaty, the EU said.

The EU added that it would continue to engage with Tajikistan on international law, accountability and multilateral co-operation.