EU ministers have approved conclusions setting out a new strategic vision for the EU’s outermost regions, including Guadeloupe, French Guiana, Réunion, Mayotte, Saint-Martin, the Azores, Madeira and the Canary Islands.

The decision was taken by ministers responsible for cohesion policy — an area of EU policy that funds efforts to reduce regional disparities — in a follow-up to a European Commission communication presented on 10 September 2026, the Council of the EU explained on Monday.

Irish minister Jack Chambers said the outermost regions were “a unique part of the EU” and that they faced challenges linked to remoteness.

The conclusions list factors affecting the regions, including remoteness, being islands, small size, difficult topography, economic dependency on a few products, and high exposure to extreme weather events, external shocks and crises.

Focus on laws that affect outermost regions

The Council said the text welcomes the Commission’s commitment to a “new horizontal approach”, including scrutiny of EU legislation that affects outermost regions and possible changes to laws when needed.

The conclusions also call for continued work to address the specific needs and challenges of these territories, and for support for their sustainable growth based on their “unique assets.”