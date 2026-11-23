EU ministers have formally adopted the European Union’s 2027 budget, setting planned spending commitments at €199.7 billion and payments at €211.5 billion.

The budget is the seventh and final annual budget under the EU’s current seven-year spending plan, the 2021–2027 multiannual financial framework (MFF), the Council of the EU noted in a statement on Monday.

The figures include €710.1 million kept available under the MFF’s spending limits to respond to unforeseeable needs.

In EU budget terms, “commitments” are legal pledges to fund activities that can run over several years, while “payments” are the money actually paid out in a given year for commitments made in the current or previous years.

Approval still needed from the European Parliament

The budget was provisionally agreed on 11 November 2026 during negotiations with the European Parliament, the Council said.

Final adoption is expected once the European Parliament also approves the budget, with that decision anticipated on 25 November.