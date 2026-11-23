Two candidates have been nominated to fill two upcoming vacancies on the European Central Bank’s executive board.

Eurogroup President Kyriakos Pierrakakis noted in a statement on Friday that ECB President Christine Lagarde notified the President of the European Council on 25 September and 29 October about the resignation of executive board member Isabel Schnabel and the end of term of another member, Philip Lane.

Member states were asked to submit nominations by 20 November, and two candidacies were received by the deadline.

The nominees are Laurence Boone of France and Markus Brunnermeier of Germany.

Pierrakakis said he has informed the President of the European Council of the two candidacies and will also inform the Eurogroup.

How the appointments will be decided

The process will now be taken forward by the Council, with the European Council set to decide on the appointment of the selected candidates, he added.

Members of the ECB Executive Board — which includes the bank’s president — are appointed by the European Council on a recommendation from the Council.

The Council acts by a “reinforced qualified majority” of euro area member states, which the Eurogroup statement described as support from 72% of euro area countries — at least 16 of the 21 — representing at least 65% of the euro area’s population.

The ECB and the European Parliament will be consulted before the European Council takes a final decision, in line with the Treaty on the Functioning of the European Union.