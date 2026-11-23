EU countries have approved an additional €1 billion of military support for Ukraine through the European Peace Facility.

Two decisions adopted on Friday by the Council of the EU allow the funding to be used for joint procurement of lethal and non-lethal equipment for Ukraine’s armed forces, the Council said.

The package covers drones, air defence equipment, ammunition, electronic warfare equipment, radar systems and explosives, with deliveries due by the end of 2027.

The EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Kaja Kallas, said the funding would support Ukraine’s ability to defend itself and would finance “drones, air defence, ammunition and other capabilities”.

Russia killed Ukrainian civilians, damaged several embassies in Kyiv and violated Polish airspace in the past 24 hours, she said.

How the European Peace Facility works

The new decisions follow a political agreement reached by EU member states on 25 September 2026 to mobilise a total of €6.6 billion for Ukraine under the European Peace Facility, the Council said.

The European Peace Facility, set up in March 2021, is an EU fund used to finance certain foreign and security policy actions, including support linked to military and defence matters.

The EU has provided €11.8 billion from the facility for Ukraine since 2021, including €9.9 billion reimbursing member states for bilateral military aid and €950 million for an EU military training mission.

A further €3.5 billion has been channelled through the facility from extraordinary revenues generated from immobilised Russian assets.