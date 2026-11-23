EU member states have agreed conclusions calling for more action to preserve and promote traditional sports and games across the bloc, including measures to raise awareness and increase participation.

The conclusions focus on boosting participation in traditional sports and games — described as activities rooted in local cultural traditions and passed down through generations — particularly among young people and people from minority backgrounds, the Council of the EU said in a release on Friday.

Examples across the EU include hurling in Ireland, aizkolaritza (competitive log-chopping) in the Basque country, nohejbal (football tennis) in the Czech Republic, and pesäpallo (Finnish baseball) in Finland.

The activities can help preserve local traditions and support physical and mental wellbeing, social cohesion, resilience, healthy lifestyles and intergenerational exchange.

The Council also said traditional sports and games often struggle to attract new participants because of urbanisation, limited funding and staffing, and low visibility outside their areas of origin.

What the Council wants member states and the Commission to do

Member states were urged to raise awareness and visibility of traditional sports and games nationally and regionally, and to take steps to preserve them as part of Europe’s cultural heritage, including by listing them in national inventories, the Council said.

The conclusions also call on governments to encourage wider participation — particularly among children and young people — and to support volunteering and community organisations involved in passing on these activities.

EU countries also backed stronger cross-border cooperation and knowledge-sharing, including through bodies such as UNESCO.

The European Commission was asked to support the work through EU initiatives including the European Week of Sport, and by using funding programmes such as Erasmus+ and the European Social Fund Plus.

Charlie McConalogue, Ireland’s Minister of State for Sport, said traditional sports and games “reflect the history, identity and traditions of communities across our continent” and called for efforts to raise awareness and encourage participation.