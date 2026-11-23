Around 150 randomly selected EU citizens have handed the European Commission 23 recommendations on how to strengthen democratic life and increase public participation, after a three-month panel process that ended in Brussels on Sunday.

The European Citizens’ Panel on Democratic Resilience brought together participants from all 27 member states for three sessions, with the final recommendations delivered to Executive Vice-President Henna Virkkunen, the Commission informed in a release on Monday.

Discussions covered political transparency and accountability, technological sovereignty, Artificial Intelligence, safe social media platforms and information integrity, as well as media literacy, citizenship education, social cohesion, inequalities and crisis preparedness.

The recommendations group the panel’s proposals into four broad areas: boosting citizen participation through lifelong learning and critical thinking; reducing the gap between citizens and institutions by improving transparency and accountability in political decision-making; strengthening “information and technology” through reliable information, safer online spaces and media literacy; and supporting social cohesion by building solidarity across generations and social groups.

How the recommendations will be used

The Commission said the panel’s proposals will inform its work on “democratic resilience” and build on the European Democracy Shield, a Commission initiative presented in November 2025.

The panel’s work was complemented by more than 500 local events and contributions submitted through the Citizens’ Engagement Platform — an online tool that allows people across Europe to share proposals.

Virkkunen thanked participants for what she called “thoughtful and valuable contributions”, adding that the recommendations “reinforce our commitment to strengthen democratic trust and create safer and more trustworthy online spaces.”

Commissioner Michael McGrath said the panel reflected the EU’s diversity of “languages, experiences and points of view” and that participants “enrich our democratic debates.”