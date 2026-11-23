The European Commission has published five new roadmaps setting out actions it says could strengthen the EU’s preparedness for future health emergencies.

The documents list medical countermeasures — such as diagnostic tests, vaccines, treatments and personal protective equipment — that may be needed in different crisis scenarios, alongside gaps in availability and potential steps spanning research and development, production, procurement, stockpiling and deployment, the Commission said in a release on Monday.

“When the next health crisis hits, every day will count,” Commissioner Hadja Lahbib stated, adding that the roadmaps are intended to identify what could be missing before a crisis and provide “a clear signal” to industry on where to invest and increase production.

Five threats used as ‘prototypes’

The roadmaps cover five priority threats, selected to help prepare for broader groups of emergencies with similar characteristics, according to the Commission.

Pandemic influenza is used as a prototype for respiratory threats, while Ebola and other filoviruses — a family of viruses that can cause severe haemorrhagic fever — are used as prototypes for direct-contact threats.

Dengue is used as a prototype for mosquito-borne threats, and carbapenem-resistant enterobacterales — bacteria resistant to a class of last-resort antibiotics — are used as a prototype for antimicrobial-resistant bacterial threats.

Nerve agents are included as a prototype for chemical, biological, radiological or nuclear threats.

Further information and factsheets for each roadmap have been published on a dedicated European Commission website.