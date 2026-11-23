The European Commission has opened a formal antitrust investigation into whether Coca-Cola Europacific Partners has breached EU competition rules in the wholesale supply of carbonated soft drinks and sports drinks.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners, headquartered in the UK, is one of the two largest European bottlers supplying beverages under The Coca-Cola Company brands, and sells in Belgium, France, Germany, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Portugal, Spain and Sweden, the Commission noted in a statement on Monday.

It said that it is examining whether the company hindered cross-border trade and stopped some wholesale customers from negotiating supply deals covering more than one country.

The investigation focuses on sales to “off-trade” customers — retailers such as supermarkets and other shops where products are bought for consumption elsewhere, rather than venues such as restaurants, hotels and cafés.

Regulators will assess whether Coca-Cola Europacific Partners made wholesale price reductions conditional on products not being exported to other EU countries.

They will also look at whether the company used country-by-country product differences, such as different packaging volumes, to restrict cross-border trade.

Other concerns include whether the company offered incentives to retailers to restrict imports of carbonated soft drinks into Spain, and whether it refused to allow off-trade customers to negotiate multi-country procurement deals, instead keeping negotiations national.

What happens next

The Commission said the inquiry will examine potential abuse of a dominant position, which is prohibited under Article 102 of the Treaty on the Functioning of the European Union when it affects trade and competition within the EU’s Single Market.

Officials said the opening of proceedings does not prejudge the outcome, and there is no legal deadline for concluding the investigation.

Unannounced inspections were carried out at premises linked to Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in several EU member states in March 2025.

“People across Europe enjoy soft drinks every day. But they should not have to pay more simply because they live in one EU country rather than another,” stated Teresa Ribera, the Commission’s Executive Vice-President for Clean, Just and Competitive Transition.