The European Commission has approved €1 billion in Slovenian state aid to cover exceptional costs linked to the closure of the Premogovnik Velenje coal mine.

Slovenia notified the measure to the Commission under EU state aid rules, with the main beneficiary being the state-owned mining company Premogovnik Velenje, d.o.o., alongside three subsidiaries — HTZ Velenje I.P., Sipoteh and PLP, the EU executive explained in a release on Monday.

Coal extraction at the mine is set to be gradually ended and fully phased out by 31 December 2033 at the latest.

Work to close parts of the mine where extraction has already ended will continue up to 2033.

Further closure work for the permanent abandonment of mining sites is planned from January 2034 to June 2045.

What the money will cover

The funding is intended to cover social costs for workers who have lost, or will lose, their jobs because of the closure, the Commission said.

It will also cover safety and remediation work needed to shut the mine, including underground safety measures, repairing environmental damage caused by mining, and re-cultivating land.

The Commission assessed the measure under Article 4 of Council Decision 2010/787/EU, which sets conditions for state aid to help close uncompetitive coal mines.

The aid was approved after the Commission found the support would not exceed the exceptional costs arising from the orderly closure of the mine.