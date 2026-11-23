The EU and Indonesia have signed a Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement and an accompanying Investment Protection Agreement after nearly a decade of negotiations.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said she had spoken to Indonesian President Prabowo to mark the signing in Brussels on 21 November 2026, according to a statement released on Saturday.

The trade agreement will remove duties on almost all trade between the two sides, she said.

Trade Commissioner Maroš Šefčovič stressed that tariffs will be eliminated on more than 98% of tariff lines — categories used to classify traded goods for customs purposes — covering nearly 100% of trade value over 15 years.

The deal is expected to save EU exporters about €650 million a year in duties, he added.

Trade and investment figures

Trade in goods between the EU and Indonesia reached nearly €29 billion in 2025, while trade in services totalled more than €9 billion in 2024, Šefčovič said.

EU investment in Indonesia stands at close to €25 billion.

EU exports to Indonesia are projected to grow by more than €6 billion over time, driven mainly by machinery and motor vehicles, with opportunities also cited for agri-food products.

Indonesian exports to the EU are expected to increase as well, led by vegetable oils, apparel and footwear.

Von der Leyen said she expects to welcome Prabowo in Brussels on 11 December, ahead of travel to Miami for the G20.