European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said an assassination attempt against a US-Ukrainian citizen in Denmark was orchestrated by Russian intelligence services, calling it “unacceptable.”

The incident took place on EU territory and Denmark has the EU’s “full solidarity”, she said in a statement on Saturday.

Von der Leyen described the case as part of “Russian hybrid attacks” targeting EU member states, adding that “an attack against one of us is an attack against our Union.”

EU response and next steps

She declared that Russia’s “hybrid threats” were becoming “more and more real.”

The EU already had “tools to act”, including rapid response teams and sanctions against those responsible, she said.

A new European Security Strategy would be proposed soon to reinforce the EU’s “preparedness and deterrence”, von der Leyen added.

She also stated that if Russia intended to weaken European support for Ukraine, “it will achieve the exact opposite.”