The European Commission has given a partial green light to Malta’s fifth and final request for €61.7 million from the EU’s Recovery and Resilience Facility, the main funding programme within NextGenerationEU.

The request covers reforms and investments in healthcare, inclusive education, the clean and digital transitions, and support for small and medium-sized enterprises, the Commission said in a release on Friday night.

Malta has satisfactorily completed 26 of the 27 milestones and targets linked to the payment request, it added.

Measures cited by the Commission include building a new Blood, Tissue and Cell Centre to expand capacity for therapies, upgrading electricity distribution centres and cables under the EU’s REPowerEU energy initiative, and providing grants to help companies adopt digital technologies.

The package also includes steps to improve access to finance for businesses, including SMEs, through InvestEU — an EU programme that uses guarantees to help mobilise investment.

One reform milestone still outstanding

One milestone related to a reform intended to strengthen the independence of specialised tribunals was not assessed as satisfactorily fulfilled, the Commission said.

It has sent its preliminary assessment to the Economic and Financial Committee, which has four weeks to deliver its opinion.

Malta has two months to submit observations on the outstanding milestone before the Commission adopts a final assessment.

If the assessment is confirmed after Malta’s response, the Commission said it would reduce the payment by an amount proportionate to the unmet milestone from the total €61.7 million.

Malta submitted its final payment request on 30 September 2026, and EU rules required member states to complete outstanding milestones by the end of August 2026 and submit final requests by the end of September 2026 ahead of the facility’s closure at the end of 2026.