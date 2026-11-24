Households across the EU invested the equivalent of 8.1% of their gross disposable income in 2025, slightly down from 8.2% a year earlier.

The household investment rate measures how much households spend on investment such as building or renovating homes, relative to the income they have available after taxes and transfers, Eurostat said in a report on Tuesday.

The 2025 figure was the lowest since 2015 and remained below levels seen before the global financial crisis, with the rate standing at around 10% to 11% until 2008 before dropping to about 8%.

The rate rose between 2021 and 2023, but declined afterwards.

Cyprus tops the EU rankings

Cyprus recorded the highest household investment rate in 2025 at 15.3%, followed by the Netherlands at 11.3% and Czechia at 10.5%, Eurostat said.

Sweden had the lowest rate at 4.7%, with Poland at 5.0% and Slovakia at 5.7%.