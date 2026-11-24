The share of value added going to profits at non-financial companies in the EU fell for a fourth consecutive year to 39.8% in 2025.

That was down 0.2 percentage points from 2024, Eurostat reported in a release on Tuesday.

It defines “profit share” as the proportion of a business’s value added that goes to capital, measured as gross operating surplus, rather than to labour.

The profit share stood at 40.1% in 2024 after reaching 42.0% in 2021, and it then slipped to 41.7% in 2022 and 41.5% in 2023.

Over the past two decades, the EU-wide figure was 40.7% in 2005 and peaked at 42.1% in 2007, before falling to a low of 39.5% in 2012.

Wide differences between countries

Ireland recorded the highest profit share in 2025 at 74.9%, followed by Malta at 55.2% and Romania at 51.8%.

Ireland’s figure reflects the presence of large foreign-owned multinational companies with high capital intensity.

France had the lowest profit share in 2025 at 32.2%, followed by Slovenia at 33.2% and Portugal at 34.2%.