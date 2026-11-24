NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte visited Berlin on Monday to address the 72nd Annual Session of the NATO Parliamentary Assembly.

Rutte told the gathering that progress had been made at NATO’s Summit in Ankara, including “billions flowing in” for new defence contracts and a pledge of €70 billion in military equipment, assistance and training for Ukraine in 2026 and again in 2027, the alliance press service informed on Monday night.

He also listed NATO’s priorities as sustained defence investment, increased industrial production, continued support for Ukraine and stronger societal resilience.

Rutte said parliaments had a central role in defence spending decisions, telling lawmakers: “the power of the purse is the purview of parliaments.”

Meetings with German and Moldovan leaders

During the visit, Rutte met German Federal Chancellor Friedrich Merz, Bundestag President Julia Klöckner and Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul, NATO said.

Rutte thanked Germany for “driving efforts to build a stronger Europe in a stronger NATO.”

He also met Moldovan President Maia Sandu, who addressed the Parliamentary Assembly’s plenary session.