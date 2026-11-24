New Zealand has become the first NATO partner nation to join the alliance’s “Airworthiness in Times of Crisis and Conflict” initiative after signing a Letter of Intent.

The signature brings the total number of signatories to 17, with the Letter of Intent already signed by the Defence Ministers of 16 NATO Allies, the alliance press service informed on Monday.

The initiative was launched at the end of 2023 and brings together NATO countries and partner nations to discuss ways of improving military aircraft safety, availability and operational readiness during crises and conflicts.

It was developed in response to what NATO described as an evolving security environment, including Russia’s war against Ukraine.

More countries considering signing

Several other NATO Allies and partners have indicated they are interested in joining the Letter of Intent, according to NATO.

Further signatures could be added at a NATO Defence Ministers’ Meeting scheduled for February 2027.