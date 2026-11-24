MEPs have backed updated EU rules on organic food, including new conditions for imported goods using the EU organic logo and exemptions for some small sellers.

The EU Parliament gave its final approval on Tuesday to changes to rules governing support for European producers of organic food, the parliamentary press service announced.

The regulation was adopted with 486 votes in favour, 39 against and 140 abstentions.

Imported products from non-EU countries will be allowed to use the EU organic production logo on labels, in presentation and in advertising only if they meet equivalent standards and, where applicable, additional production and control requirements that apply to EU producers.

Small businesses selling unpackaged organic products directly to consumers may be exempt from organic certification procedures if they sell up to 10,000kg a year and have annual turnover below €40,000.

The Parliament said the thresholds were doubled from 5,000kg and €20,000.

Cross-contamination guidance due by end of 2031

The European Commission is set to publish guidance on best practices to prevent cross-contamination between organic and non-organic crops on EU farms from 31 December 2031, the European Parliament said.

Camilla Laureti, the Parliament’s rapporteur on the file, declared that her aim was to provide the sector with “a stable, coherent, and predictable regulatory framework” that simplifies existing requirements and avoids repeated legislative revisions after the rules are introduced.

The provisional agreement must still be formally endorsed by the Council, with the regulation due to enter into force one day after publication in the Official Journal of the European Union.

The changes follow a Court of Justice judgment on 4 October 2024 stating that imported products recognised under equivalence arrangements cannot use the EU organic logo.