The EU has added Rinaldo Nazzaro — described as the founder and leader of the right-wing extremist organisation The Base — to its sanctions list to combat terrorism.

Nazzaro is also known as Norman Spear or Roman Wolf, the Council of the EU said in a release on Monday.

He will face a travel ban to the EU and an asset freeze under the decision, it added.

It is also prohibited to provide him with funds or economic resources, either directly or indirectly.

The Base has been subject to EU restrictive measures since 2024, and has been described by the Council as being involved in terrorist acts.

How the EU terrorist sanctions list works

A total of 14 people and 23 groups and entities are now subject to the EU’s restrictive measures to combat terrorism, the Council said.

The legal acts underpinning the decision have been published in the Official Journal of the European Union.

The Council noted that the EU Terrorist List is separate from an EU regime that implements United Nations Security Council resolutions targeting Al-Qaida and ISIL or Da’esh — another name for Islamic State.

It is also separate from an EU sanctions framework adopted in January 2024 targeting Hamas or Palestinian Islamic Jihad and people who support, facilitate or enable violent action by those groups.