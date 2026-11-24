The European Commission has approved Ireland’s fifth and final request for €225 million under the EU’s Recovery and Resilience Facility, part of the NextGenerationEU post-pandemic funding programme.

The Commission found Ireland had satisfactorily completed all 14 “milestones” and five “targets” attached to the request — the conditions countries must meet to receive payments under the scheme, it informed.

Measures covered by the request include work to improve the energy efficiency of public buildings such as hospitals and schools, expansion of offshore renewable energy and biomethane, and steps to electrify commuter rail.

The package also includes support for research and development projects in climate, digital and circular economy areas through the National Challenge Fund managed by Research Ireland.

Another element is an update to Ireland’s anti-money laundering rules through a new administrative financial sanction regime for certain service providers.

Carbon tax milestones flagged as partly reversed

The Commission said three earlier milestones linked to annual increases in carbon tax — previously assessed as completed under Ireland’s first and third payment requests — have been partly reversed.

It added that it will start a procedure to reduce the amount of Ireland’s fifth and final payment in line with Recovery and Resilience Facility rules.

The Commission has sent its preliminary assessment to the EU’s Economic and Financial Committee, which has four weeks to issue an opinion.

Ireland has two months to submit observations on the carbon tax milestones before the Commission adopts its final assessment.

Ireland submitted its final payment request on 29 September 2026, and EU member states had to implement outstanding milestones and targets by the end of August 2026 as the facility is due to close at the end of 2026.