The European Commission has given a partial green light to Poland’s sixth and final payment request worth €12.7 billion under the EU’s Recovery and Resilience Facility, the bloc’s main post-pandemic funding programme.

Poland has satisfactorily completed 76 out of 77 “milestones and targets” — specific reform and investment commitments attached to the funds — set out in an EU decision approving the country’s plan, the Commission announced in a statement.

The measures assessed cover areas including energy security, business and innovation, digital services, healthcare and food security.

Among the steps included in the latest request were the launch of Computer Security Incident Response Teams across sectors including transport, water, banking, health and digital infrastructure, supporting more than 600 entities, the Commission said.

It also cited the construction of a data centre powered by renewable energy.

In healthcare, an amended legal framework for e-health services would allow hospitals to access certified AI-based tools to help analyse medical images, while a Medical Data Warehouse was established to collect and process medical data.

Poland’s request also covered the purchase of 1,486 low- and zero-emission buses and 32 trams for municipal public transport.

One target still outstanding

One target related to upgrading and extending ports servicing offshore wind farms was not fully met, the Commission said.

It has sent its preliminary assessment to the Economic and Financial Committee, which has four weeks to deliver its opinion.

Poland will have two months to submit observations on the unmet target before the Commission adopts a final assessment.

If the Commission confirms the target has not been met, it will reduce the payment by an amount linked to that target.

Payment for the milestones already approved can proceed after a positive opinion from the committee and a payment decision by the Commission.

Poland submitted its final payment request on 30 September 2026.

EU countries had to implement outstanding milestones and targets by the end of August 2026 and submit final requests by the end of September ahead of the facility’s planned closure at the end of 2026.