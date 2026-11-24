The European Commission has given a partial green light to Hungary’s first — and final — request for up to €10 billion from the EU’s Recovery and Resilience Facility, the main funding tool under NextGenerationEU.

The request covers reforms and investments ranging from rule of law measures to energy, transport, education, health and housing, the Commission disclosed in a statement.

It found Hungary had satisfactorily met 126 of 127 milestones and targets linked to the payment.

Among the measures listed were steps related to the rule of law, including Hungary joining the European Public Prosecutor’s Office, establishing and equipping an Integrity Authority to detect irregularities, and changes affecting public procurement, public finance transparency, asset declarations and judicial independence.

The Commission also cited energy-related actions, including work on energy balancing markets, electricity storage, grid upgrades to connect renewable power, and support for wind generation, solar panel installation and electric vehicle charging infrastructure.

It also listed plans to upgrade key railway lines and support the purchase of electric buses, trams, trolleybuses and electric vehicles, as well as renovations to improve energy efficiency in buildings such as schools and healthcare facilities.

One milestone still outstanding

One milestone — the submission of an interim evaluation report on the effectiveness of tax rules — was assessed as only partially met, the Commission said.

It has sent its preliminary assessment to the EU’s Economic and Financial Committee, which has four weeks to issue an opinion.

Hungary has two months to submit observations on the unmet milestone before the Commission adopts its final assessment.

If the Commission ultimately concludes the milestone has not been fully met, it said it would reduce the payment amount proportionally from the €10 billion requested.

Hungary submitted its first and final payment request on 30 September 2026.

The Recovery and Resilience Facility is the EU programme set up to support reforms and investments in member states, financed through EU borrowing under NextGenerationEU.