The European Commission has set provisional import quotas on certain hybrid passenger vehicles, limiting how many can be brought into the EU from 1 December.

The restrictions apply to imports from all countries and bar imports that exceed the quotas, the Commission announced on Tuesday.

It said the measures follow an investigation which found imports of hybrid vehicles into the EU have risen significantly since 2023.

The Commission noted further that the decision implements an understanding reached at the second meeting of the EU-China Trade and Investment Consultations on 9 October 2026 on moderating China’s exports of hybrids to the EU, but added that the rules are not limited to Chinese-made vehicles.

The quotas are set per exporting country, with an additional “residual” quota covering all other origins.

How the quotas will work

Country-specific quotas were based on import volumes recorded in 2025, increased by a little over 15%.

A country received its own quota if it accounted for more than 2% of EU hybrid vehicle imports in 2025, with all remaining suppliers covered by the residual quota.

The Commission said its investigation found EU-based manufacturers of hybrid passenger vehicles have been losing market share, and that it considered there to be an imminent threat of “serious injury” to EU industry despite a growing EU market.

It attributed the surge in imports to growing global production overcapacity and to increased use of trade-restrictive measures in other major markets.

The safeguard investigation began on 30 October 2026, and covers full hybrid electric vehicles (HEVs) and plug-in hybrid electric vehicles (PHEVs), including mild hybrid electric vehicles (MHEVs).

HEVs and PHEVs combine an internal combustion engine with a battery-powered electric motor, with PHEVs able to recharge by plugging into the electricity grid, while HEVs recharge internally.

The provisional measures can remain in place for up to 200 days, and the Commission said it may impose definitive measures within nine months of the investigation starting, with a possible extension of up to two months.