EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen has announced a 22nd package of EU sanctions against Russia, including measures targeting banks, the energy sector, visa rules, and participation in sports and cultural events.

The package includes extending a transaction ban to about 60 Russian banks, all of which would be removed from SWIFT — the global messaging system used by banks to process cross-border payments, according to von der Leyen's statement released by the European Commission on Monday night.

The measures also target crypto and payment networks, including third countries accused of helping Russia evade existing sanctions.

Von der Leyen said the Commission has launched a Crypto Sanctions Task Force to support work on enforcing restrictions linked to cryptocurrencies and payment systems.

Measures on energy would expand an EU ban on providing energy services so that “no European company can help Russia build, operate or repair its energy infrastructures”, with refineries specifically mentioned. Electricity services are included for the first time.

More than 70 additional ships would be added to the EU’s list linked to Russia’s so-called “shadow fleet”, the statement said, referring to vessels used to transport oil while avoiding restrictions.

The Commission also proposed banning all tanker vessels insured in Russia.

Visa, business and sport restrictions

The Commission proposed a visa ban for Russian “ex-combatants”, saying entry to the EU “will be off limits”, von der Leyen said.

She cited what she described as an escalation in “non-conventional kinetic activities of Russian operatives in Europe” as part of the context for the proposal.

Further measures would prohibit Europeans from holding posts in the governing bodies of companies in Russia.

In sport and culture, the Commission is introducing bans for EU sports events on Russian teams and athletes competing under the Russian flag, alongside a proposed ban on the display of official Russian symbols.

The package would also restrict financial flows from Russian sponsors to European-based sports and cultural associations, and introduce restrictions on Russians holding posts in the governing bodies of European-based sports federations.