The EU and all 27 member states said they refused to endorse the final “cover decision” at the COP31 UN climate talks in Antalya because it did not reflect climate science or acknowledge the role of fossil fuels.

The EU spent the two-week conference seeking compromises “that rely on science” and build on the first Global Stocktake agreed in Dubai in 2023 — the UN process for assessing collective progress under the Paris Agreement, the European Commission explained in a release on Monday.

It said the EU could not accept an outcome it believed would “put at stake the Paris Agreement”.

Climate commissioner Wopke Hoekstra said the final outcome “fell short” and “represents a step backwards on science and ambition”, adding it failed to recognise the urgent need to transition away from fossil fuels.

“We came to Antalya for more than words,” he stated.

Irish minister Darragh O’Brien said the EU and its member states “could not, and did not, endorse a cover decision that did not respond to the science”.

He added the bloc remained committed to the UN climate process and said preparations for COP32 in Addis Ababa “start now”.

Electrification pledge and climate finance

The Commission said the EU endorsed the “35-by-35 Global Electrification Pledge”, launched by the Turkish COP31 presidency, which aims to increase electricity’s share of global final energy consumption to 35% by 2035.

It described electrification as the use of electricity — rather than direct fossil fuel use — to power things such as heating, transport and industry.

Around 70% of the EU’s electricity currently comes from “homegrown clean sources.”

On climate finance, the EU and its member states provided €32.3 billion from public sources and €9.3 billion in additional private finance in 2025, making them the world’s largest contributor of public climate finance.

The Commission also said it signed a €25 million contribution agreement at COP31 to the Fund for responding to Loss and Damage — a UN-backed fund linked to climate impacts.