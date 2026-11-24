More than 70 women have been identified as victims in an alleged Romanian trafficking network that operated across nine European countries, after coordinated police actions led to 38 arrests.

The investigation, led by Romanian authorities with Europol support, brought together law enforcement from Austria, Germany, Ireland and the United Kingdom, the EU policy agency informed on Monday.

The inquiry began in November 2025 and focused on what investigators describe as a structured, family-based criminal group made up of Romanian nationals.

Two coordinated action days were carried out on 5 and 19 November 2026, targeting suspects linked to the network in multiple countries.

Operations on 5 November took place in Austria, Germany and Romania, while the second action on 19 November extended activity to Ireland and Romania.

Arrests, searches and seizures across several countries

Police carried out 61 house searches across Romania, Germany and Ireland and safeguarded 51 potential victims during the action days, according to Europol.

Authorities also seized criminal assets including cash and luxury vehicles.

Investigators said the group used the so-called “lover-boy” method — where suspects allegedly pretended to form romantic relationships to gain trust — before forcing women into sexual exploitation abroad.

Victims were exploited across nine European countries, particularly Austria, Germany, Ireland and the United Kingdom.

Europol said it supported the case by facilitating information exchange, organising operational meetings and providing analytical support, including through a coordination centre established in Bucharest.