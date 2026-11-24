Police from 11 countries have joined forces to trace cryptocurrency payments linked to illegal internet television services that investigators say generate billions of euros a year in Europe.

The five-day operation was coordinated by Europol in Seville, Spain, from 16 to 20 November 2026, and involved law enforcement working with major cryptocurrency exchanges and other industry partners, the EU policy agency informed on Tuesday.

Investigators disrupted 57 illegal IPTV services and identified 321 websites offering copyrighted content without authorisation, with a combined annual traffic of more than 7.3 million visits.

IPTV refers to television services delivered over the internet, and illegal providers typically sell access to paid channels, live sport and films without permission.

More than €26 million in cryptocurrency transactions linked to the suspected activity has been traced so far, with further analysis continuing.

International team and industry partners

Around 40 participants took part, including 30 law enforcement officers from Belgium, Bulgaria, Croatia, Greece, Ireland, Italy, the Netherlands, Portugal, Romania, Spain and the United States, Europol said.

The operation also involved the EU Intellectual Property Office, INTERPOL, the Audio-visual Anti-Piracy Alliance, Binance, Coinbase and blockchain analysis firm Chainalysis.

An estimated 60 million people across Europe use unauthorised IPTV services, with losses for legitimate providers put at €4.83 billion a year and unpaid taxes estimated at €1.08 billion, figures from the Audio-visual Anti-Piracy Alliance show.

Information gathered during the operation will support national investigations, including work to identify suspects, disrupt illegal services and trace assets linked to criminal activity.