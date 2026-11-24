EIB Global and Morocco’s central bank, Bank Al-Maghrib, have signed a cooperation agreement to help Morocco’s financial sector assess and manage climate-related risks and support green finance.

The agreement will see EIB Global provide technical assistance to Bank Al-Maghrib to further develop climate-related supervisory practices and tools, including climate-risk assessment and stress testing, and to strengthen staff capacity, the European Investment Bank announced on Monday.

The cooperation was signed in Rabat by Bank Al-Maghrib governor Abdellatif Jouahri and Adrien de Bassompierre, head of the EIB Representation in Morocco, in the presence of Stefan Bantle, Chargé d’Affaires a.i. at Germany’s embassy in Morocco.

Support will be provided through the Greening Financial Systems Programme, which the EIB said is financed by Germany and Luxembourg through the Greening Financial Systems Fund and coordinated with the NDC Partnership.

Training, peer learning and exchanges with European authorities

The programme will combine technical expertise, tailored training and international peer learning, including exchanges with European central banks and supervisory authorities, the EIB said.

Bank Al-Maghrib has been integrating climate-related risks into its banking supervisory framework and has been adapting its regulatory framework and prudential practices, Jouahri said.

A “green transition requires a financial sector that can both manage climate-related risks and channel more investment towards sustainable activities”, de Bassompierre stated.

Germany and Morocco have worked together on climate action for more than a decade and the programme is intended to strengthen the resilience of financial systems to climate-related shocks, Bantle added.

Morocco is joining a list of countries receiving support under the programme, including Albania, Armenia, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Ethiopia, Georgia, Jordan, Kenya, Nigeria, North Macedonia, Rwanda, Uganda and Vietnam.