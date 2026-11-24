The European Investment Bank's Global Advisory Council has held its third meeting, bringing together international experts to discuss partnerships in the multilateral development system amid an evolving geopolitical landscape.

The Council’s guidance will support the EIB’s contribution to multilateral delivery and its investment in resilience, helping bridge crisis response and long-term security and stability, the organisation said in a release on Monday.

The EIB Global Advisory Council was established in November 2025 and provides independent external guidance to EIB Global — the EIB Group’s specialised arm focused on international partnerships and development finance.

It is chaired by Paolo Gentiloni, the former Prime Minister of Italy, and includes experts from academia, business, civil society and international organisations.

Comments from Calviño and Gentiloni

“Multilateralism is alive, relevant and delivering results, and Europe is at the heart of those efforts,” EIB Group President Nadia Calviño declared.

“It is a privilege to chair the EIB Global Advisory Council, which brings together a distinguished group of experts to support the EIB’s commitment to lasting impact worldwide,” Gentiloni said.

“At a time of growing challenges, multilateralism and international cooperation are more important than ever," he added.