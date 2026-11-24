The Dutch province of North Brabant has agreed to deepen its cooperation with the European Investment Bank, offering businesses and institutions a route to apply directly to the bank for financing.

North Brabant expects to face substantial investment needs in areas including energy infrastructure, sustainability, mobility, innovation and strategic campuses, while anticipating that national government funding for regional investment initiatives may become less available or less certain, the EIB explained in a statement on Monday.

Under the partnership, companies, knowledge institutions and other organisations in Brabant will be able to seek funding from the European Investment Bank, with the province saying it can, where appropriate, combine EIB financing with provincial and private resources.

“Brabant is facing major investments — investments we cannot finance on our own,” stated a province official, Martijn van Gruijthuijsen.

“This agreement does not represent a direct pot of money; instead, it helps us better prepare promising projects in Brabant and facilitates additional investment,” he added.

No funding commitment or selected projects

The agreement does not include a commitment of funding, with no projects selected and no funds earmarked for Brabant, the European Investment Bank said.

Each project and form of support will be assessed individually, while any potential provincial investments would require separate decision-making processes.

The collaboration will focus on knowledge exchange, project development and exploring suitable financing solutions.

The EIB has worked on projects in Brabant with local partners in recent years and will take a “more structured approach” with the province to advance new public and private projects, providing advisory support and financing, said EIB Vice-President Robert de Groot.