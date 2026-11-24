The European Investment Bank is providing €20 million in financing to Swiss cleantech company Bcomp to expand production of composite materials, including building a new manufacturing plant in Timișoara, Romania.

The funding will support construction of a high-volume manufacturing facility in Timișoara and continued research and development work in Fribourg, Switzerland, the EIB announced in a release on Tuesday.

Bcomp makes composite materials based mainly on flax fibres rather than conventional carbon fibre, glass fibre and plastics.

The materials are designed for use in industries including automotive, motorsport and recreational equipment.

The €20 million support is being provided as venture debt — a form of financing often used by growing companies — and backs Bcomp’s €47.6 million investment programme to expand manufacturing in Romania and further develop its research and development activities in Switzerland.

“Europe needs to turn technological innovation into industrial production if we are to strengthen our competitiveness and accelerate the green transition,” EIB vice-president Ioannis Tsakiris stated.

Work planned from 2027 to 2030

Bcomp plans to carry out the investment project between 2027 and 2030, the EIB informed.

The company expects to expand its workforce through 2030, with the new Timișoara plant in Romania’s Vest region cited as a key driver of employment growth, the EIB said. Around 61% of Bcomp’s planned investment is expected to take place in Vest.

“Scaling up our natural fibre composites production is an important step towards making these materials available to more manufacturers and applications,” Bcomp chief executive Christian Fischer said.

The financing is backed by the EU’s InvestEU programme, the European Investment Bank concluded.