The DF Peak, a tanker suspected of belonging to Russia’s “shadow fleet,” will be allowed to leave French territorial waters after its owning company was convicted by a court in Réunion Island for failing to prove the ship’s flag, prosecutors said.

In a statement, the Public Prosecutor’s Office in the French overseas department, located in the Indian Ocean, said the company had been given a financial confiscation penalty.

The amount was not disclosed, but prosecutors said the sum had been paid into the account of France’s agency for the management and recovery of seized and confiscated assets, known as Agrasc.

The company was punished for failing to justify the vessel’s flag, an offence under the French Transport Code.

The island’s authorities will now lift the ship’s detention order.

According to prosecutors, the company, which has “already taken numerous steps” to obtain a new flag, has undertaken to do so as quickly as possible.

Until the vessel leaves waters under French sovereignty and jurisdiction, it will remain under the supervision of the relevant French maritime authorities, the statement added.

The DF Peak, which was known as 'The Kaliningrad' until June 2024, is among more than 700 vessels sanctioned by the European Union. It was intercepted by the French navy on 12 October in international waters nearly 500 nautical miles south of Réunion.

According to the prefecture, an inspection on board and a review of the ship’s documents confirmed irregularities with the flag it was flying.

The tanker, which had been diverted and held since 14 October, arrived in La Possession Bay in the north-west of the island on 15 October, prosecutors said.