The European Parliament has given final approval to a reform of EU pharmaceutical rules, including measures intended to tackle shortages of critical medicines.

The new legislation introduces monitoring and coordination measures at national and EU level to help authorities respond to medicine shortages, the Parliament informed in a release on Wednesday.

EU countries will also be able to require companies to supply medicines in sufficient quantities to meet patients’ needs, it added.

The rules include changes designed to allow generic medicines to enter the market earlier, with manufacturers permitted to carry out certain activities during the original product’s market protection period.

Generic medicines are lower-cost versions of a medicine made after the original product’s protections expire.

For newly authorised medicines, the package envisages up to 11 years of combined regulatory protection — eight years of data protection, one additional year of market protection, and the option of extra market protection when certain conditions are met.

Measures are also included to simplify the European Medicines Agency’s internal processes, which the Parliament said would reduce administrative procedures and speed up requests for market authorisation.

Critical Medicines Act backed by large majority

The EU Parliament also adopted the Critical Medicines Act, backed by 592 votes in favour, 35 against and 30 abstentions.

Under the Act, criteria are set for “strategic projects” located in the EU to create, modernise or increase manufacturing capacity for medicines.

Companies receiving national or EU financial support will have obligations including prioritising supply to the EU market.

Suppliers will be rewarded in proportion to the share of their medicines and active pharmaceutical substances manufactured in the EU.

Active pharmaceutical substances are the ingredients that produce a medicine’s intended effect.

The Parliament said five or more EU countries will be able to take part in voluntary collaborative procurement for critical medicines, orphan medicines and other medicines of common interest. Orphan medicines are treatments for rare diseases.

The wider pharmaceutical reform revises general EU pharmaceutical legislation that is around 20 years old, while the Critical Medicines Act adds specific rules to improve the availability and supply of critical medicines such as antibiotics, insulin and vaccines in the EU.