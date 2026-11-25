The EU recorded a €36.0 billion trade deficit in goods in the third quarter of 2026 as imports from non-EU countries totalled €730.0 billion, exceeding exports of €694.0 billion.

All quarters of 2026 have registered trade deficits so far, Eurostat reported on Wednesday.

The trade gap was broadly unchanged from the previous quarter, it added.

Energy products made up the largest negative balance at €96.3 billion in Q3 2026, while other manufactured goods showed a deficit of €12.0 billion and raw materials a deficit of €9.2 billion.

Chemicals and related products recorded a surplus of €50.1 billion, while the surplus in machinery and vehicles fell by half compared with the previous quarter.

Exports rise after earlier decline

Exports increased by 1.8% quarter on quarter — up €12.0 billion — while imports rose by 1.7%, or €11.9 billion, Eurostat said.

Exports had been declining since the second quarter of 2025, but that trend halted in the first quarter of 2026.