NATO Deputy Secretary General Radmila Shekerinska told a resilience symposium in Rome that “hostile hybrid threats” are increasingly targeting societies as a whole and disrupting daily life.

Shekerinska called for closer cooperation with the private sector and civil society as NATO and allied countries work to strengthen resilience, the alliance press service reported on Tuesday.

“We must all work together to build resilience against the threats we are facing. We are taking these threats seriously, and we are taking actions,” she declared at the event.

She also said NATO’s strength comes not only from “military might” but from unity, “open and democratic societies” and “free markets.”

Guidance issued on public-private cooperation

More than 300 people attended the symposium, including representatives from allied and partner governments, NATO civilian and military staff, the private sector, other international organisations, NATO Centres of Excellence and academia.

Discussions focused on strengthening civil-military resilience across the Alliance, including public-private cooperation and keeping essential services available to both populations and armed forces in times of crisis.

NATO also issued new guidance for enhancing public-private cooperation for resilience at the symposium, designed to help governments, businesses and armed forces prepare, plan and exercise together for emergencies or crises.