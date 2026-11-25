MEPs have called on the Czech government to amend proposed changes to public broadcasting funding, warning the plans could undermine editorial independence and democratic checks and balances.

A resolution on the matter was approved on Wednesday by 442 votes in favour, 158 against and 47 abstentions, the European Parliament announced.

MEPs urged the Czech authorities to drop plans to fund Czech Television and Czech Radio through the annual state budget, and said any reforms should comply with the European Media Freedom Act — an EU law setting safeguards for media independence.

They also warned against using fast-track procedures for major legislative reforms.

The proposal was criticised for a lack of transparency and “meaningful stakeholder consultation”, and for passing its first reading in the early hours of a Saturday before dozens of MPs had a chance to speak.

Concerns over oversight and treatment of journalists

MEPs also called on Czech authorities to ensure the country’s media oversight body remains fully independent, the Parliament said.

The proposed funding changes, the risk of political interference in the civil service and the unresolved conflict of interests of Prime Minister Andrej Babiš “together point to a systematic weakening of democratic checks and balances”, MEPs declared in the text.

They asked the European Commission to monitor the bill, seek an opinion from the European Board for Media Services, and assess wider risks to the rule of law and EU funds that could lead to enforcement and budgetary measures.

The resolution condemned verbal attacks and smear campaigns against journalists and civil society groups, and raised concerns about some outlets being denied access to government press conferences.

MEPs also urged Czechia to extend EU safeguards against abusive lawsuits — known as SLAPPs, or strategic lawsuits against public participation — to domestic cases, and to drop plans for a special register of civil society organisations and individuals receiving foreign funding.

A government bill to replace licence fees with state funding for Czech public television and radio services passed its first reading on 24 October 2026, with the proposed state funding level estimated to cut the broadcasters’ combined resources by 15%.

Staff from both broadcasters and members of the public have demonstrated against the bill, with hundreds of thousands joining a protest in Prague on 15 November.