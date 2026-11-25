MEPs have called on the EU to draw up a strategy to protect the international justice system — including the International Criminal Court (ICC) — from foreign pressure.

In a report adopted in plenary on Wednesday, the European Parliament said international justice bodies were facing “unprecedented threats”, including coercive pressure, unilateral sanctions and campaigns to undermine their independence.

It emphasised that sanctions imposed since last year by the US administration on ICC officials had frozen assets and barred “any material or financial support”, adding that other measures had targeted UN mandate holders and partner non-governmental organisations.

The report also said the US sanctions had contributed to a “climate of concern” among European banks, insurers and digital service providers, leading to “overcompliance” that can block payments and services linked to international justice work.

Calls to update EU tools and protect individuals

MEPs called for the EU’s “blocking statute” to be updated and activated, a legal tool designed to shield EU operators from the extraterritorial effects of certain third-country measures.

They also proposed reducing “structural dependencies” on non-European financial and digital infrastructure and using the EU’s anti-coercion instrument.

The Parliament urged work with partner democracies through trade agreements and political dialogue, and called for facilitating visas for witnesses and human rights defenders working on accountability.

MEPs asked the European Commission and the EU’s High Representative for Foreign Affairs to propose a strategy and action plan, including protection mechanisms for judges, prosecutors, witnesses and victims, as well as predictable financial support for international justice mechanisms.

The report was adopted by 438 votes in favour, 168 against and 38 abstentions.

Rapporteur Mounir Satouri, a French MEP from the Greens/EFA group, said the report was Parliament’s response to “the US Administration’s sanctions against the ICC” and called for the blocking statute to be triggered “as a matter of urgency.”

The Parliament also noted it awarded the 2026 Sakharov Prize for Freedom of Thought to the ICC and its officials on 22 October, with the award ceremony due to take place on 15 December in Strasbourg.