EU institutions have agreed to mark 8 August each year as a European day of remembrance for people killed or harmed in accidents at work, starting in 2027.

The European Parliament, the Council of the EU and the European Commission signed a joint declaration establishing the annual observance, the Parliament announced on Tuesday.

The date was chosen to coincide with the anniversary of the 1956 Bois du Cazier mining disaster in Marcinelle, Belgium, in which 262 miners from across Europe died.

Li Andersson, chair of the European Parliament’s employment and social affairs committee, said: “Behind every workplace accident, there is a human life, a family and a community affected.”

Accident figures and wider context

More than 3,300 fatal accidents at work and nearly 2.8 million non-fatal accidents at work were recorded in the EU in 2024, Eurostat figures cited by the European Parliament show.

More than 170,000 people die each year from occupational diseases — illnesses caused by work or workplace exposure — according to the European Agency for Safety and Health at Work.

Charlie McConalogue, Ireland’s Minister of State at the Department of Culture, Communications and Sport, stressed that a joint declaration had been signed “during the Irish presidency” to observe 8 August each year in remembrance of victims of accidents at work.

Roxana Mînzatu, the European Commission executive vice-president for social rights and skills, quality jobs and preparedness, said: “On 8 August, Europe will remember the victims of workplace accidents.”