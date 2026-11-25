The EU has tightened export controls on 15 Russian entities linked to Russia’s military and industrial complex.

The organisations have been added to the EU list of those subject to stricter restrictions on exports of “dual-use goods and advanced technologies”, the Council of the EU announced on Wednesday.

Dual-use goods are items that can have both civilian and military applications, it noted.

The listed entities are part of Russia’s military and industrial complex and have links with, or support, Russia’s defence and security sector.

The Council also removed one entity from the list, lifting the export restrictions that previously applied to it.

The organisation was delisted after it stopped the behaviour that led to its inclusion and gave “credible assurances” that it would not trade sensitive goods with Russia.

Earlier EU position on Ukraine

EU leaders reaffirmed support for Ukraine’s independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity within its internationally recognised borders at a European Council meeting on 15 and 16 October 2026, the Council said.

At that meeting, leaders condemned Russia’s escalation of “large-scale, deliberate and systematic” missile and drone attacks against civilians and civilian infrastructure in Ukraine.