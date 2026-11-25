European Council President António Costa told French mayors that the European Union should back local communities through funding negotiations, disaster response and support against cyber-attacks, in a speech in Paris on Monday.

Costa, a former mayor of Lisbon, said local elected representatives were “key players” in the EU and argued that Europe was “not just ‘Brussels’”, according to remarks published by the European Council.

He pointed to talks on the EU’s next long-term budget — the Multiannual Financial Framework for 2028–2034 — saying the aim was to provide funds, including through the Common Agricultural Policy and cohesion policy, to support investment in regions, the European Council statement said. He also said the “specific situation” of the EU’s outermost regions should be taken into account because of their particular constraints.

Costa said European solidarity included using the EU Civil Protection Mechanism — a system that coordinates assistance between countries during emergencies — to respond to natural disasters such as forest fires. He referred to fires that “devastated France last summer” and said he welcomed an intention to strengthen the European dimension of the Nîmes air base to develop cooperation in fighting forest fires, according to the European Council.

Cyber-attacks, housing and energy prices

Costa also raised what he called a rise in “hybrid attacks” across Europe, including cyber-attacks and disinformation campaigns, and said the European Union had tools available to help affected member states. Those could include sanctions, support for protecting critical infrastructure, cooperation to strengthen cybersecurity, and measures to combat disinformation, the European Council statement said.

He cited an example involving France, saying a campaign of cyber-attacks attributed to Iran in early October targeted refrigerators in more than 700 supermarkets.

Costa also addressed housing and energy bills, saying housing had become “one of the major concerns” across Europe. He said the European Commission had presented a European plan for affordable housing and was preparing a legislative framework, and that affordable housing would be a priority in the next Multiannual Financial Framework from the outset, according to the European Council.

On energy prices, Costa said fluctuations were affecting households and businesses and that the EU was acting to protect them while maintaining incentives to save energy and accelerate the “clean energy transition”. He added that more than 70 per cent of Europe’s electricity was already generated from low-carbon sources — including renewables and nuclear power — and said the EU was supporting the electrification of transport, industry and buildings, the European Council said.